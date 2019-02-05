No wall on White House talking points on State of the Union

The White House sent talking points to supporters Tuesday breaking down five themes for tonight’s State of the Union.
A wall wasn’t one of them.
According to the “messaging preview,” President Donald Trump will cast an “inspiring vision of American greatness” and outline a policy agenda that “both parties can rally behind to achieve this vision.
President Donald Trump on Tuesday night will give his second State of the Union address after it was rescheduled because of a historic 35 day government shutdown.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Herald
#ReadLocal
There was also no mention of declaring a national emergency declaration, as he hinted last week, to get the funds to build his border wall.
The five top issues include a safe and legal immigration system, protecting American workers by fixing broken trade deals, rebuilding American via infrastructure projects and protecting America’s national security.
“The president will update Congress on diplomatic efforts around the world and reaffirm his determination to protect American interests and end our endless foreign wars,” the document states.
While there is no mention of the wall in the preview, Trump did however save his first tweet Tuesday morning emphasizing the need for a barrier, possibly a human one.
“Tremendous numbers of people are coming up through Mexico in the hopes of flooding our Southern Border,” he tweeted. “We have sent additional military. We will build a Human Wall if necessary. If we had a real Wall, this would be a non-event!”
Comments