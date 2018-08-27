NC legislative districts need to be redrawn, maybe before November election, court rules

A U.S. District Court ruling Monday raised the potential of drawing new legislative districts before November’s general election in North Carolina, or redrawing the districts and holding a new primary election in November and a general election in January.
The ruling by a three-judge panel in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina found in favor of plaintiffs Common Cause and the League of Women Voters of North Carolina, who claimed that the partisan gerrymander of legislative districts was unconstitutional.
“The General Assembly expressly directed the legislators and consultant responsible for drawing the 2016 Plan to rely on ‘political data’ — that is, past election results specifying whether, and to what extent, particular voting precincts had favored Republican or Democratic candidates, and therefore were likely to do so in the future — to draw a districting plan that would ensure Republican candidates would prevail in the vast majority of the State’s congressional districts, and would continue to do so in future elections,” the court wrote.
Among the court’s proposed remedies: “(I)t may be possible for the State to conduct a general election using a constitutionally compliant districting plan without holding a primary election. Or, it may be viable for the State to conduct a primary election on November 6, 2018, using a constitutionally compliant congressional districting plan, and then conduct a general election sometime before the new Congress is seated in January 2019.”
