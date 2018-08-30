UNC Police charge 3 more Silent Sam protesters, making 14 so far

Three more people have been charged in connection with Silent Sam protests last week at UNC-Chapel Hill, officials said.

The latest arrests bring to 14 the number of people arrested since the Confederate statue was toppled from its campus pedestal Aug. 20.

It is not clear if any of those newly arrested are UNC students. The 11 people arrested previously are not, UNC officials have said.

Here are the three new arrests.

▪ Margarita Sitterson, 18, is charged with misdemeanor riot and misdemeanor defacing of a public monument in the Aug. 20 statue toppling. She is the fifth person charged in that demonstration.

▪ Michael Mole, 20, has been charged with misdemeanor simple assault in connection with Saturday’s protest, where statue opponents and supporters clashed and demonstrators scuffled with police. UNC officials reported.

▪ Timothy Osborne, 23, has been charged with affray, also in Saturday’s protest.

Here are the previous arrests in the Aug. 20 protest.

▪ Lauren Aucoin, 23, of Hillsborough, was charged Aug. 20 with two misdemeanors: causing a public disturbance and defacing, writing on, marking or injuring a public statue or monument. Aucoin is scheduled to return to court Sept. 6.

▪ Jonathan Fuller, 27, of Durham, was charged Aug. 20 with two misdemeanors: causing a public disturbance and defacing, writing on, marking or injuring a public statue or monument. He is scheduled to return to court Sept. 4.

▪ Raul Arce Jimenez, 27, of Raleigh, was charged Aug. 20 with two misdemeanors: causing a public disturbance and defacing, writing on, marking or injuring a public statue or monument. He is scheduled to return to court Oct. 9.

Jimenez also was charged with toppling a Confederate statue in Durham last year. He was found not guilty in that case of injury to real property, defacing a public building or monument, and conspiracy to deface a public building or monument. He was accused of holding a ladder and manipulating a strap used to bring down the statue.

▪ Alexander Joustra, 30, of Carrboro was charged Aug. 20 with misdemeanor injury to real property. He is scheduled to return to court Sept. 6. Joustra has a previous conviction for injury real property in 2012.

Here are the previous arrests in Saturday’s protests.

▪ Ian Broadhead, 28, of Vilas, N.C., was charged Aug. 20 with two misdemeanors: resisting a public officer and concealing his face during a public rally. He is scheduled to return to court Oct. 9.

▪ Barry Lee Brown, 40, of Liberty, was charged Saturday with simple affray. Brown is scheduled to return to court Sept. 24.

▪ Thomas Bruefach, 18, a sophomore at N.C. State University from Charlotte, was charged Saturday with two misdemeanors: resisting a public officer and causing a public disturbance. His next court date will be Sept. 20.

▪ Kristin Emery, 26, of Durham, was charged Saturday with misdemeanor resisting a public officer. Her next court date will be Oct. 9.

▪ Lillian Laura Price, 20, of Chapel Hill, was charged Saturday with misdemeanor injury to personal property. Her next court hearing will be Jan. 22.

▪ John Quick, 35, of Carrboro, was charged Saturday with misdemeanor simple assault. His next court date will be Sept. 20.

▪ Dannielle Shochet, 47, of Raleigh was charged Saturday with simple assault. He is scheduled to return to court on Sept. 20.