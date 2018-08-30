UNC board member: Silent Sam takedown was planned by ‘radicals’ and police did ‘nothing’

Silent Sam’s takedown was the result of a “sophisticated political agenda” by “non-student radicals” that police allowed to be carried out, a UNC Board of Governors member says in an 8-minute video he posted Thursday.

“The destruction of Silent Sam is not as you are led to believe,” Thom Goolsby said in the video posted to his YouTube channel.

Goolsby said the statue’s fate was not the result of a student-led, spontaneous uprising, but that “crime and riot on our UNC-Chapel Hill campus” was the “work of outside, non-student radicals carrying out what is shown to be a pre-planned and sophisticated political agenda.”

Silent Sam was toppled during a large protest at the university on Aug. 20.

“If you’ve heard that the police weren’t ready for what was going on; they were surprised — no surprise,” Goolsby said in the video.

The plan to topple Silent Sam was “put out all over” Orange and Durham counties ahead of time, Goolsby said, and was “so planned out” there were bandanas that read “Silent Sam must fall.”

Some protesters wore the Carolina blue bandanas to cover their faces, which Goolsby said was “reminiscent of the Klan.”

“The officers were ordered to stand down and stay back and allow the individuals to complete their work is sure what it sounds like,” Goolsby said. “They do nothing. ... Police turn around, give their orders and walk away.

“The rope is yanked and yanked and the police are gone and then Silent Sam comes down. Officers stand by and it crashes to the ground. Deed done. Mission accomplished.”

UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Carol Folt addresses the controversy surrounding the toppling of the Silent Sam Confederate monument on campus during a Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday, August 28, 2018 at the Paul Rizzo Conference Center in Chapel Hill.

Emails and text messages detailing police plans and orders from the night the statue was pulled down were released to The Herald Sun and The News & Observer, but information from the university has yet to be released.

Goolsby said he will do everything he can “as a member of the Board of Governors” to “see to it that the press gets all of that information under the open records law in North Carolina.”

One of the emails released includes Chapel Hill Police Chief Chris Blue thanking his officers for their efforts the night the statue fell.

“Their efforts to do what?” Goolsby asks in the video. “To stand by and watch the statue fall?

“It is absolutely absurd my friends. It will not be stood for. We are a state, a nation, of laws, not lawlessness, not mob rule. Silent Sam will be going up within 90 days from the time it was pulled down on Aug. 20 as required by state law. You can count on it.”