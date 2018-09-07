Fight ICE voting records subpoenas, NC elections board says

North Carolina’s attorney general can fight subpoenas issued last month to the state and 44 counties, the state elections board voted unanimously Friday.

After an executive session held behind closed doors, the State Board of Elections and Ethics Enforcement voted Friday around 11 a.m. to authorize Attorney General Josh Stein’s office to fight the subpoenas sent to the state and county elections boards. It cited the broad scope of the subpoena request.

“The subpoena we’ve received was and remains overly broad, unreasonable, vague, and clearly impacts significant interests of our voters,” said Joshua Malcolm, vice chairman of the state board. “This Board will ... not stand idly by and consent to any agency attempting to obtain records and documents that violate the principles of overreach by the federal government, as in this circumstance.”

The state board has four Democrats, four Republicans and one independent among its nine members.

SIGN UP

The subpoena requested from the state board all voter registration applications, federal write-in absentee ballots, federal post card applications, early-voting application forms, provisional voting forms, absentee ballot request forms, all “admission or denial of non-citizen return forms,” and all voter registration cancellation or revocation forms from Jan. 1, 2010 through Aug. 30, 2018.

More than 15 million documents would have to be turned over, said Andy Penry, the chairman of the state board.

Separate subpoenas sent to the 44 counties covered by the Eastern District of North Carolina asked for more information. The Wake County subpoena, for example, requested “any and all poll books, e-poll books, voting records, and/or voter authorization documents, and executed official ballots (including absentee official ballots), that were submitted to, filed by, received by, and/or maintained by the Wake County Board of Elections from August 30, 2013 through August 30, 2018.”

Originally, the date for producing the documents was Sept. 25.

Sebastian Kielmanovich, the assistant U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, wrote to the state board Thursday offering to push the deadline for the voting records to January if the board and the 44 county board of elections promised to preserve the requested records. Penry said the state board “doesn’t have any intention of destroying the documents. ... The documents are going to be there.”





The original request, the state board said, would have included more than 2.3 million “traceable” ballots, meaning voters’ actual ballot choices would have been identifiable. In his letter, Kielmanovich asked that “actual vote information be redacted,” claiming the inquiry was not interested in who voters voted for. Penry said Friday that laws passed by the state General Assembly prevent North Carolina from disclosing that information.

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald

The Southern Coalition for Social Justice sent a memo to the state board of elections Thursday evening, outlining its objections to complying with the request and urging the board to take actions against the subpoenas.

“We ... urge you to aggressively resist unjustified, overly broad efforts of the federal government to obtain sensitive voter data,” the group wrote, adding that its “grave concerns persist” despite the letter from the assistant U.S. Attorney.

“When confronted with an unexplained, unjustified, and unprecedented federal government fishing expedition, this Board must act decisively to protect North Carolina’s voters and reassure a justifiably concerned electorate that you will protect their personally identifiable information and the secrecy of the ballots cast in this state,” the SCSJ concluded.





The office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina has declined all requests for comment or information this week. Robert Higdon, Jr., a Trump appointee, was sworn in as the U.S. attorney for the district in October.