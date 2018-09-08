Silent Sam opponents and supporters square off again at statue’s former site

Supporters and opponents of the Silent Sam statue faced off again late Saturday afternoon, yelling at each other at the base where the Confederate monument was toppled last month.
About a half dozen men with Confederate flags stood in an area sectioned off from about 40 anti-Silent Sam protesters who had gathered for a potluck meal on McCorkle Place on the UNC campus.
The counter-protesters chanted “Nat Turner, John Brown, anti-racists run this town!” and “(Expletive) your flag!” Those who support Silent Sam stood in a circle and prayed, then began yelling back at the counter-protesters.
Those opposed to Silent Sam brought canned goods to donate. Police, fearing the cans could be thrown, collected them in recycling bins.
That lead to some disagreements between the police and the anti-Silent Sam protesters. “I don’t know why you’ve been told to steal cans from students,” one said to a police officer.
