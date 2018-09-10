Trump urges ‘incredible’ people in Carolinas to take precautions for Hurricane Florence

In a tweet Monday, President Donald Trump urged the “incredible citizens” of the Carolinas and the East Coast to prepare for Hurricane Florence.

SIGN UP

As the Category 4 storm was bearing down on the East Coast of the United States on Monday, headed squarely for the Carolinas, Trump received a 3 p.m. briefing at the White House from the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), U.S. Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

At 3:41, the president tweeted:

“To the incredible citizens of North Carolina, South Carolina and the entire East Coast - the storm looks very bad! Please take all necessary precautions. We have already began mobilizing our assets to respond accordingly, and we are here for you!”

To the incredible citizens of North Carolina, South Carolina and the entire East Coast - the storm looks very bad! Please take all necessary precautions. We have already began mobilizing our assets to respond accordingly, and we are here for you! pic.twitter.com/g74cyD6b6K — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2018

“This latest briefing is part of the President’s monitoring of multiple storms that are predicted to affect the U.S. in the coming days,” Sanders said in the statement, adding that the White House is in contact with governor’s offices in all the areas affected, including the Carolinas.

“The federal government stands ready to assist,” she said. “These tropical storms and hurricanes are very dangerous.”



