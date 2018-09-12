‘Over 10 trillion gallons’ of rain in NC would have unprecedented results, experts say

Weather experts have talked of rainfall predictions in terms of inches a lot this week with Hurricane Florence meandering toward the East Coast.

One meteorologist used a different unit of measurement Wednesday regarding the forecast that the National Weather Service says would be unprecedented if it becomes reality.

Weather.us meteorologist Ryan Maue crunched some numbers and tweeted that North Carolina’s 7-day rainfall forecast by the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center would be like getting “a total of over 10 trillion gallons” of rain from Florence. The math was based on the projected state average of 10.1 inches of rainfall for that time span.

The WPS forecast Maue shaped his tweet around Wednesday actually showed a smaller area of extreme rainfall than a forecast graphic he had previously shared, but the newer forecast called for more of North Carolina to see at least 5 inches of rain over the week ahead.

The Weather Prediction Center tweeted a version of the same seven-day rainfall forecast.

The tweet indicated coastal North Carolina could see 20-30 inches of rain with up to 40 inches in isolated areas.

“This rainfall would produce catastrophic flash flooding and significant river flooding,” the WPC tweet said.

Five to 10 inches of rain are possible in western and northern North Carolina and in South Carolina, in which some areas could get 20 inches, according to the WPC.

Life-threatening, catastrophic flash flooding and prolonged significant river flooding is likely over the Carolinas and the southern and central Appalachians late this week into early next week, as #Florence is expected to slow down as it approaches the coast and move inland. pic.twitter.com/EdlloHH1rG — NWS WPC (@NWSWPC) September 12, 2018

The rainfall totals from Florence could also be historic, “with UNPRECEDENTED flooding,” according to the National Weather Service’s Newport/Morehead forecast office.

“If you’re in an evacuation area, your window is closing to leave,” the Newport/Morehead office tweeted Wednesday morning.

