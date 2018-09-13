Hurricane Florence: Thursday live updates from the North Carolina coast

As Hurricane Florence hurtles to the Carolinas and residents gear up for what’s now a Category 3 storm, our reporters and photojournalists are on the coast. Their Wednesday reports from the coast are here.
You can follow them at @_andrewcarter, @joshshaffer08 and @MarthaQuillin.
Atlantic Beach: Heavy morning waves
7:15 a.m.: Near the Atlantic Beach pier, a few surfers looking at Thursday morning’s heavy waves and thought better of surfing.
Nearby, a father brought his children to the beach so they could witness the power of a coming storm before things got too bad.
Roads around Atlantic Beach are empty, and it’s eerily quiet.
— ANDREW CARTER
Wilmington: A plywood plea for prayers
6:45 a.m.: In downtown Wilmington, the few remaining residents waiting for Florence were drawn to the same corner, where a sheet of protective plywood offered this hopeful message: “Pray for Wilmington.”
It is hammered over the front windows of Bourbon Street Bar and Restaurant with three hearts spray-painted in red.
Every news crew and selfie-taker has stopped there.
But the toughest residents who endured Fran and outlasted Floyd shrugged off the call for prayer.
“We’ll be fine,” said longtime resident Joe Pawlick, out walking his chihuahua, Pinky, at dawn. “This is the highest spot around. This is why they built Wilmington where it is.”
— JOSH SHAFFER
From last night
In case you missed it last night, Andrew Carter had a nice story from Atlantic Beach’s Tackle Box Tavern, which hardly ever closes. But it has now.
