Hurricane Florence: Thursday live updates from the North Carolina coast

As Hurricane Florence hurtles to the Carolinas and residents gear up for what’s now a Category 3 storm, our reporters and photojournalists are on the coast. Their Wednesday reports from the coast are here.

You can follow them at @_andrewcarter, @joshshaffer08 and @MarthaQuillin.

Atlantic Beach: Heavy morning waves

7:15 a.m.: Near the Atlantic Beach pier, a few surfers looking at Thursday morning’s heavy waves and thought better of surfing.

Nearby, a father brought his children to the beach so they could witness the power of a coming storm before things got too bad.

The roads are empty around Atlantic Beach, and when you’re still the only things you can hear is the wind and things blowing in it, like these creaking stoplights. #HurricaneFlorence pic.twitter.com/rcS1Z6XLf7 — Andrew Carter (@_andrewcarter) September 13, 2018

Roads around Atlantic Beach are empty, and it’s eerily quiet.

Good morning from the Atlantic Beach pier. Image doesn’t do justice to how rough the ocean is. Waves crashing well beyond the pier. #HurricaneFlorence pic.twitter.com/NkDBnUknj3 — Andrew Carter (@_andrewcarter) September 13, 2018

Wilmington: A plywood plea for prayers

6:45 a.m.: In downtown Wilmington, the few remaining residents waiting for Florence were drawn to the same corner, where a sheet of protective plywood offered this hopeful message: “Pray for Wilmington.”

It is hammered over the front windows of Bourbon Street Bar and Restaurant with three hearts spray-painted in red.

Every news crew and selfie-taker has stopped there.

But the toughest residents who endured Fran and outlasted Floyd shrugged off the call for prayer.

“We’ll be fine,” said longtime resident Joe Pawlick, out walking his chihuahua, Pinky, at dawn. “This is the highest spot around. This is why they built Wilmington where it is.”

From last night

In case you missed it last night, Andrew Carter had a nice story from Atlantic Beach’s Tackle Box Tavern, which hardly ever closes. But it has now.

Boots? Check. Hip waders? Check. Hey, how come everybody else is driving the other way? Check here and https://t.co/SbsyM1eAc8 for my Florence updates. pic.twitter.com/G5rG2S5Vim — Josh Shaffer (@joshshaffer08) September 12, 2018

Packed and ready (maybe) to head to the coast for a while to cover #HurricaneFlorence. NandO photographer and hurricane veteran @vizjourno will be showing me the ropes. First stop is Morehead City, today, and then we could be headed south. I’ll share scenes, stories throughout. pic.twitter.com/QFyGjHHBJu — Andrew Carter (@_andrewcarter) September 12, 2018