More than 20,000 on NC coast already without power from Florence gusts

Hurricane Florence is not expected to make landfall until Friday morning but residents in coastal areas are already losing power as gusts lash the eastern edge of North Carolina.

More than 20,000 residents and businesses in eastern counties are without power, according to online updates from Duke Energy and the N.C. Electric Cooperatives.

The surge in power outages along the coast is the result of gusts coming off Hurricane Florence and knocking trees into power lines, said Lisa Crawley, a spokeswoman for the co-ops.

Charlotte-based Duke has posted more than 11,000 outages in Surf City, Emerald Isle and Havelock, while the co-ops list more than 9,000, largely concentrated in Carteret and Craven counties. Municipal power agencies, including New Bern and Southport, have not reported any outages yet.

Dominion Energy, which provides power in the northeastern corner of the state, is also reporting about 75 scattered outages.

Several million people could lose power by the time Florence sloshes its way through the state. The storm was a dangerous Category 4 hurricane Wednesday but has been downgraded to a Category 2 storm Thursday. It is still considered dangerous with potential for strong winds and hazardous flooding.

Duke has said it could take several weeks to fully restore power in areas that are inaccessible due to flooding. The company said as many as three-fourths of its 4 million customers in North Carolina and South Carolina could lose power.

This story will be updated.