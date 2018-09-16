Florence rain gauge map: Totals for more than 400 locations across North Carolina

Florence has dumped more than 17 inches of rain on parts of Eastern North Carolina in the past 24 hours, according data from a nonprofit group that measures precipitation for researchers.
Members of the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network measured 17.4 inches of rain at Yaupon Beach in Brunswick County. More than 13 inches fell in Whiteville, in Columbus County.
The group tracks rainfall at more than 400 locations across the state, including 12 in Mecklenburg County and 44 in Wake County.
See the map below for more information.
