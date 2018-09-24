I-95 has reopened to all traffic, almost 500 other NC roads still closed

Interstate 95, one of the main routes through North Carolina, has reopened to all traffic, Gov. Roy Cooper announced late Sunday night.
Portions of the highway have been closed since Sept. 15 because of flooding and damage from Hurricane Florence.
“I-95 is a major artery for North Carolina and the entire East Coast that’s essential for commerce,” Cooper said in a statement. “Our state DOT crews and engineers have worked around the clock to get this critical interstate open ahead of schedule and reduce traffic in areas still needed for critical life-saving missions.”
According to the press release from the governor’s office, the floodwaters that were covering the interstate receded faster than expected.
Once the waters began to recede, N.C. Department of Transportation engineers inspected the road and identified the needed repairs. A contractor began work Sunday afternoon, according to the release.
Interstate 40 has also been closed because of Hurricane Florence and on Sunday night it remained closed from NC 41 to Wilmington, according to the N.C. DOT web site. In all, 455 roads remain closed statewide, and NCDOT is advising drivers to avoid driving in 11 counties because roads and bridges have been washed out. The counties are: Bladen, Brunswick, Columbus, Duplin, Jones, Lenoir, Pender, Robeson, Sampson, Scotland, and southeastern Wayne south of 70 Business and east of US 117.
For updated information on road conditions, visit DriveNC.gov or dial 511.
