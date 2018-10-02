2 more deaths in NC are blamed on Florence, bringing the total to 50 across 3 states

More than two weeks after Hurricane Florence came ashore along the coast of North Carolina, the death toll from the storm continues to rise.
State officials now say 39 people have died as a result of Florence, with the addition of two deaths attributed to the storm on Tuesday. Both men were killed from falls while cleaning up after the storm.
A 47-year-old man was found dead from a head injury outside a home in Duplin County on Sept. 21. The man apparently fell from a ladder while repairing storm damage, Gov. Roy Cooper’s office said Tuesday.
The following day, a 69-year-old man died after falling from a roof in Pender County.
Cooper’s office did not release additional details, including the names of the men.
The delay in announcing the deaths as related to the hurricane underscores how difficult it can be to tally the storm’s toll. The most common type of death, at 11, has been drowning in cars and trucks that were swept into floodwaters; another five people died in crashes caused by water on the road.
Other causes include fallen trees on houses and a car and a person who was electrocuted plugging in a generator. Several deaths resulted from the lack of power, including two people who died in a house fire started by candles, two who died from carbon monoxide from a generator used indoors and two from complications of the lung disease COPD because their oxygen machines lacked electricity.
Hurricane Florence is now thought to have killed 50 people, including nine in South Carolina and two in Virginia.
