NC woman drove to town for fast food. She returned home $1 million richer

A North Carolina woman was driving to town for fast food when she decided to stop for a lottery ticket along the way.

Brooke Blanton of Hickory took the $10,000,000 Colossal Cash ticket back to her car and scratched it, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“The first thing I scratched was a money sign,” Blanton told state lottery officials, according to the news release. “So I knew I won something.”

She quickly saw that she was a $1-million winner.

“My heart dropped into my stomach, and I started shaking,” Blanton told lottery officials when she drove to lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Thursday morning, the news release said. “I was so excited I completely forgot about getting something to eat.”

“There’s really no rhyme or reason to why I did,” the bank teller said of her decision to stop Wednesday at C&S Mart on Old Shelby Road.

Blanton told officials that she didn’t sleep much Wednesday night. “I kept the ticket in my pocketbook by my pillow the whole night,” she said, according to the news release.

She woke up early on Thursday to drive to Raleigh and claim her prize.

Blanton could choose an annuity of 20 payments of $50,000 a year, or a lump sum of $600,000. She chose the lump sum, which came to $423,015 after state and federal tax withholdings, according to the lottery news release.

She told lottery officials that she intends to spend some of the money on a new home. “I don’t want anything too fancy,” she said, according to the lottery news release. “Just something small with some land.

“I still can’t believe I won. This is life changing.”