281,000 without power in Carolinas, and number is growing as Michael sweeps through

More than 281,000 Duke Energy customers were without power in the Carolinas as of Thursday afternoon, and that number was continuing to grow as Tropical Storm Michael swept through.

Michael, once a powerful Category 4 storm that made landfall on the Florida Panhandle Wednesday afternoon had weakened significantly by the time it reached the Carolinas, but was still causing heavy rain and strong winds — knocking out power across the area.

Duke Energy reported that 281,857 of its 4 million customers in the Carolinas were without power as of 4:06 p.m. on Thursday across North Carolina and into northern and eastern South Carolina.

On Wednesday, the utility announced that as many as 300,000 to 500,000 of its customers could see power outages from Michael.

“Depending on the extent of damage, crews’ ability to access remote areas, and conditions such as flooding after the storm,” Duke Energy said some outages “could last several days.”