NC woman clobbered the repo man with a shovel then attacked deputies, sheriff says

A man trying to repossess a vehicle Tuesday in Winston-Salem was confronted by an angry woman, who proceeded to clobber him with a shovel, according to a release from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.
The violence didn’t end there, however, said a statement from Sheriff David Grice.
Michelle Beck, 43, is also accused of hitting deputies who responded to the disturbance call, the release said.
All this happened before 7 a.m. Tuesday, outside Beck’s home on Landsdowne Place in Winston-Salem, the release said.
“While speaking with Beck, deputies attempted to detain her and she fled,” said a sheriff’s office statement. “While attempting to arrest Beck, she assaulted deputies.”
Beck is charged with assault with a deadly weapon, assault on government official and resisting arrest, said the release.
The man allegedly hit with the shovel was identified in the release as Jacob Wahl of Premier Recovery, a “collateral recovery company” specializing in repossessions, according to its website.
It was not made clear if Wahl was seriously hurt.
Beck has a December 5 court date, said the release.
