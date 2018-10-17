Michelle Beck, 43, of Winston-Salem, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon, says the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.
NC woman clobbered the repo man with a shovel then attacked deputies, sheriff says

By Mark Price

October 17, 2018 01:19 PM

A man trying to repossess a vehicle Tuesday in Winston-Salem was confronted by an angry woman, who proceeded to clobber him with a shovel, according to a release from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

The violence didn’t end there, however, said a statement from Sheriff David Grice.

Michelle Beck, 43, is also accused of hitting deputies who responded to the disturbance call, the release said.

All this happened before 7 a.m. Tuesday, outside Beck’s home on Landsdowne Place in Winston-Salem, the release said.

“While speaking with Beck, deputies attempted to detain her and she fled,” said a sheriff’s office statement. “While attempting to arrest Beck, she assaulted deputies.”

Beck is charged with assault with a deadly weapon, assault on government official and resisting arrest, said the release.

The man allegedly hit with the shovel was identified in the release as Jacob Wahl of Premier Recovery, a “collateral recovery company” specializing in repossessions, according to its website.

It was not made clear if Wahl was seriously hurt.

Beck has a December 5 court date, said the release.

Mark Price

