Humidity causes issues with ballot machines in Wake, other NC counties, officials say

Humidity is apparently to blame for some machines failing to read ballots in Wake County and other parts of North Carolina, according to state elections officials.

“Initial reports from county elections offices indicate this issue is caused by high humidity levels,” a press release from the N.C. State Board of Elections said. “When ballots cannot be read by tabulators, they are stored securely in ‘emergency bins’ and will be tabulated as soon as possible.”

Elections officials said they want “to ensure voters that procedures are in place for these types of events,” the press release said. “All ballots will be counted.”

An audit performed by the state board after elections ensures the number of signed voter authorization forms matches the number of ballots turned in at each precinct, the release said.

People reacted to the counting machine malfunctions on social media, some expressing concerns and suspicions.

The optical scanner in the Cary fire station where I vote (4-2) is jamming due to humidity. These votes will be hand tallied or scanned later. It is going to be a long night in Wake County. #ncpol cc @gercohen pic.twitter.com/Khg4eYa1aI — Gabe Talton (@GabeTalton) November 6, 2018

Possible hanky-panky at a polling station in North Carolina district 2. George Holding seat. Ballots are being held to be counted later due to a machine that is not functioning properly currently because of “humidity”. Creates suspicion at the very least. — Deanna Walthall (@AvalonDelaney) November 6, 2018

Wake County NC District 2. Voting irregularities. Tabulator not accepting ballots. Ballots to be hand fed “later” when machine is fixed according to authorities on site. — JohnGalt78 (@UpperDeck_CFS) November 6, 2018

In 2017, Wake County elections officials said high humidity affected tallying votes in the Raleigh municipal elections, according to a previous News & Observer story. The elections board didn’t post results for some precincts until about 11 p.m., which is later than usual.