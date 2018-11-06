Humidity causes issues with ballot machines in Wake, other NC counties, officials say

Humidity is apparently to blame for some machines failing to read ballots in Wake County and other parts of North Carolina, according to state elections officials.
“Initial reports from county elections offices indicate this issue is caused by high humidity levels,” a press release from the N.C. State Board of Elections said. “When ballots cannot be read by tabulators, they are stored securely in ‘emergency bins’ and will be tabulated as soon as possible.”
Elections officials said they want “to ensure voters that procedures are in place for these types of events,” the press release said. “All ballots will be counted.”
An audit performed by the state board after elections ensures the number of signed voter authorization forms matches the number of ballots turned in at each precinct, the release said.
People reacted to the counting machine malfunctions on social media, some expressing concerns and suspicions.
In 2017, Wake County elections officials said high humidity affected tallying votes in the Raleigh municipal elections, according to a previous News & Observer story. The elections board didn’t post results for some precincts until about 11 p.m., which is later than usual.
Comments