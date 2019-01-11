‘We’ll never know’: These are the stories of Charlotte’s 2018 homicide victims

It’s been 130 days since Lajuana Hill lost her son.
Juordan Malik Hill was shot and killed in west Charlotte on Labor Day.
For his mother, the pain has come day by day. She got through the holiday season, and now she’s looking ahead to his birthday, Feb. 18. He would have turned 21.
She still finds it hard to look at pictures of her youngest child, and she knows how many days he’s been gone off the top of her head.
“He kept us alive,” she said. “He kept us laughing. He kept us crying, you know — he was always doing something. I miss my baby.”
Hill had just gotten a new job when he was killed, his family said. He had just taken his first ride on an airplane. His mother said she was so excited to see what he’d do next.
“We’ll never know,” she said.
Hill is one of Charlotte’s 57 homicide victims in 2018, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. About 23 percent of the cases, including Hill’s, have not been solved.
The median age of all victims was 25, and 63 percent were black males, including teens and a 7-year-old.
At least 80 percent were killed with guns.
Victims were students, parents, athletes and artists. They were remembered for their smiles, their good deeds and their plans for the future — plans cut short by violence across the city.
Charlotte’s homicide rate declined in 2018 compared to 2017, when the city had 87 homicides. Crime also declined overall, but the city saw a small increase in aggravated assaults. CMPD Chief Kerr Putney said he hopes that means fewer people are bringing guns to fights.
“I’ll take you having a scuffle, hate to say it, over pulling a gun out and ending somebody’s life, any day,” he said Friday.
Between 2009 and 2016, Charlotte’s annual homicide total usually hovered between 50 and 70, according to data from CMPD.
The Observer used public records and social media to try to reach the family members of Charlotte homicide victims. If your friend or family member was killed in Charlotte this year, we hope you'll share their story with us so we can build on what's published here.
Jan. 11 - Brittany White
Brittany White, 24, was a mother of three, her obituary said.
She grew up in Pennsylvania and she had lived in Charlotte for more than a year when she was shot and killed in a west Charlotte home on a Thursday afternoon.
The suspect was 23-year-old Jonathan Bennett, who was shot and killed by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police later that day.
Bennett was the father of White’s infant daughter, police said. White filed a domestic violence protective order in 2017 saying that Bennett had strangled her, police said.
Just before 11 p.m., several police officers were talking in the parking lot of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s headquarters when someone shot at them, striking one officer in the leg, police said.
The officers returned fire, and Bennett was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.
Jan. 13 – Isaiah and Iliyah Miller
Isaiah Miller, 7, and his little sister Iliyah, 4, were found “lifeless” in their beds on Sebastiani Drive, two-tenths of a mile from where their mother died by suicide the same day, according to their autopsies and police reports.
Both children had been strangled.
Investigators said the children’s mother, Christina Treadway, was likely responsible for their deaths.
Isaiah was in school, and he talked about science in videos posted on his mother’s social media pages. Iliyah danced and sang in her mother’s videos. Her fourth birthday party had a unicorn theme.
Jan. 15 – James Hawkins
James Hawkins, 35, had been a Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Deputy since 2005, according to the sheriff’s office. He worked in arrest processing.
Hawkins was shot and killed in his northwest Charlotte home on Jan. 15.
His autopsy said his wife, Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Deputy Rataba Hawkins, shot him after he threatened her with a knife.
Rataba Hawkins has been on paid administrative leave since the shooting, and as of Jan. 11, no charges had been filed in the case.
Jan. 20 – Jarquavise Demonta White
Jarquavise White stepped out the front door of a north Charlotte house late one night and was shot and killed, police said. He was 16.
White worked at McDonald’s, his obituary states. He was laidback and enjoyed pranks, along with spending time with friends and family and playing video games.
He had a brother and a younger sister. He could only cook one thing — chicken — but it was his favorite food, according to the obituary.
He was flexible enough to “perform flips and jumps on anything.” He also liked to rap. His favorite artist was Meek Mill.
As of Jan. 11, no one had been arrested in this case.
Feb. 1 – Matthew Duke Gibbons
Matthew Duke Gibbons, 25, was found in the front yard of a west Charlotte home around 8:30 p.m.
Gibbons had been shot, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Shortly after the shooting, police charged Willie Devon James Jr., 28, with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Feb. 2 – Damien Alonzo Mackins II
Damien Alonzo Mackins II was found dead in a wooded area near Newell Park and Newell Baptist Church in northeast Charlotte after being shot.
He was 19.
More than a month after his death, police charged Mykel Washington and Andre Kashawn Clark, both 19, with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon in connection with this case.
March 7 – Damien Rashad Mack
Damien Rashad Mack was killed in NoDa, in the 4100 block of Atmore Street around 6:30 a.m., police said. He was 37.
Mack was a loving and generous person, grandmother Dorothy Mack told the Observer.
“(He was) always willing to give if he had it,” she said.
He was a quick learner, she said, and as a child, he started walking and reading early.
“I’d be spelling words or math questions to my other grandson, who was older, and (Damien) would answer it first,” she said.
On Nov. 7, police arrested 26-year-old Jamarr Trantwan James and charged him with murder.
March 21 – Stephen Giles
Stephen Giles, 30, was a father and an aspiring professional boxer.
He was shot in the Lakewood neighborhood in northwest Charlotte just before midnight.
Giles’ friend Dayja Garrett said he was training for an upcoming fight when he was killed. She said a disagreement must have gotten out of control the night he died.
”There had to be an altercation first,” she told the Observer days after the shooting. “And I know Stephen. He isn’t the type to pull weapons, because he is a boxer.”
As of Jan. 11, no one had been arrested in this case.
March 29 – Demarco Trayvon Pegues
Demarco Trayvon Pegues, 31, was a writer.
He had finished one book and was working on another one, his mother, Denise Pegues, told the Observer. He was in the process of getting the first book published when he was killed, she said. It was a memoir.
Pegues was found with a gunshot wound inside of a car at a Panera Bread in southwest Charlotte.
Jeffrey Javon Boggs, 24, was arrested the day after Pegues’ body was found, and he was charged with first-degree murder. Boggs was also charged with communicating threats and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Pegues was born in Charlotte and graduated from Olympic High School, his mother said. He worked for Coca-Cola Consolidated and detailed cars as a side job, Denise Pegues said.
Along with writing, Pegues loved history. His mother said that when her son was about 5 years old, he could recite the names of all the presidents.
April 3 – Maria Eduvijis Echeverria de Gomez
Maria Eduvijis Echeverria de Gomez was shot and killed during an armed robbery in east Charlotte.
Echeverria de Gomez, 36, was reportedly waiting to be picked up for work around 6 a.m. in the 6200 block of Barrington Drive when the shooting happened. She died shortly after arriving at Carolinas Medical Center.
She was the mother of a 13-year-old, WSOC reported, citing family members.
Police said at the time that two men shot her, but four teenagers were charged in her death.
Officials charged 16-year-old Ziaya Chanel Jackson, 19-year-old Antonio Darnell Shine, and 17-year-old A’vone Williams with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon for their alleged inolvement in Gomez’s death.
An unidentified 15-year-old was also charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon. Police didn’t release the identity of the fourth teenager because of their age.
April 2018 – Jacob Hernandez
Jacob Hernandez was found dead in woods near Interstate 485 in west Charlotte on April 6.
Hernandez, 21, had been reported missing by his family on April 5. Officials found his body in the 100 block of Rhyne Station with the help of a cadaver dog.
Police believed he was brought to Rhyne Station Road after being shot in the 4200 block of South Boulevard.
Officials alleged 18-year-old Jaime Joel Melendez Suarez was behind the shooting, and charged him with murder on April 10.
April 15 – William Jacobs
William Jacobs, 44, was shot and killed in a west Charlotte apartment.
The shooting happened around 10 p.m. at Timberbrook Drive near Tuckaseegee Park.
Several people were at the apartment during the shooting, police said.
Davenon Alexander Farmer, 39, was arrested and charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Jacobs and Farmer knew each other, police said.
April 21 – Eskinder Dawit Asefaw
Eskinder Dawit Asefaw, 26, was shot on Wembley Drive, off Central Avenue in east Charlotte, on a Friday afternoon.
He died at Carolinas Medical Center the next morning.
Asefaw was apparently shot during a robbery. On April 23, police said two teenagers had been arrested in connection with Asefaw’s death.
Tavone Tyrik Smith, 17, and a 15-year-old whose name was not released because of his age, were each charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit armed robbery with a dangerous weapon. The 15-year-old was also charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
April 27 - Alexis Fraley
The body of 21-year-old Alexis Fraley was found April 27, two weeks after she was last seen early one morning in southeast Charlotte, police said.
Fraley’s body was found near the airport, police said.
Two people were charged with murder and kidnapping in connection with the case, police said. Richard Jordan Jr., 38, was arrested in Charlotte, and 24-year-old Ashley Helms was arrested in South Carolina.
Helms was also charged with conspiracy to commit murder, police said.
May 7 - Demario Ericson Roddey
Demario Ericson Roddey, 25, was born in Charlotte, according to his obituary.
He had a brother and a baby sister, and he went by the nickname “Skinny,” the obituary states. His family described him as a hard worker.
Roddey was shot and killed in the front yard of a north Charlotte home on a Monday afternoon, police said.
Tamerrian Anthony, 18, was charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon. Police said an argument preceded the shooting.
May 10 - Whitney Jo King
Early in the morning, a man walked into the headquarters of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and said he had killed his girlfriend.
Police went to a south Charlotte apartment and found the body of Whitney Jo King, 27. Her infant son was nearby and uninjured.
King was killed just before she would have celebrated her first Mother’s Day, her twin sister Cortney King told the Observer.
“We had a bond like no other (siblings),” her sister said. “She was always bubbly and kind to everyone.”
The man, 31-year-old Michael Duane Brown, was charged with murder.
King was born in Gastonia, according to her obituary, and she graduated from Rock Hill High School. She participated in ROTC and swim team during high school and later worked for the Asian restaurant Red Bowl, her obituary states.
Her family asked people to donate to the North Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence and used GoFundMe to raise money for King’s son, Asher.
“Domestic violence is an epidemic that has spread and ruined many lives,” the GoFundMe request said. “We only wish we knew more to get her help before it was too late.”
May 12 - Gavino Miguel Romero
Gavino Miguel Romero was inside a car when he was shot and killed around noon the day before Mother’s Day. He was 19.
Romero was in the car with two other people, one of whom was also shot. He survived.
Three teenagers charged the day Romero was killed and a fourth was arrested the next morning. All four were charged with murder and other offenses related to armed robbery.
Two of the suspects were 15 and weren’t identified because of their age.
The other two suspects, 19-year-old Primitivo Jonathan Carreto and 18-year-old Chadwick Jerome Pearson, each had several previous arrests in Mecklenburg County, according to jail records.
May 12 - Nicholas Antoine Boger
Nicholas Antoine Boger, 36, was found underneath a car on Elm Forest Drive, off Independence Boulevard. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and police said shots had been fired.
A memorial video posted on YouTube showed Boger wearing Panthers gear at Bank of America Stadium.
Five days after Boger was killed, police charged two teenagers with murder. Sergio Axel Coello-Perez, 16, was arrested, and 18-year-old Jonathan Castillo was already in jail. They were also charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, police said.
May 21 - Shalamar Venable
Shalamar Venable, 39, was shot on North Tryon Street early in the morning. She was hospitalized and died hours later.
Police said the shooter was someone Venable knew. Officers gave the name of a suspect a few days later, but 22-year-old Santario Miller was not arrested for more than a month.
On June 29, Miller was found in a home in Gastonia and was arrested after a standoff, police said. He was charged with murder.
June 2 - Jameriane Laverne Ardrey
Jameriane Laverne Ardrey, 40, was found dead in a southwest Charlotte motel room on a Saturday afternoon.
An assault caused extensive blunt-force injuries leading to her death, according to an autopsy report.
Police found 41-year-old James Mangus Brewer at the motel where Ardrey died. He was charged with murder, and police said he and Ardrey had been dating.
Ardrey had several children, and she worked in the medical field, her obituary states. She was a medical assistant and had most recently worked in a Red Cross call center, according to her obituary.
She went by “Jay,” and she graduated from Garinger High School. She also attended Myers Park High School and later graduated from Kaplan University, her obituary said.
She loved spending time with her family and drinking Pepsi.
June 3 - Terale Claridy-Vaught
Terale Claridy-Vaught was 18 years old when he was shot and killed on a Steele Creek street on a Sunday night, police said.
An overnight manhunt enveloped the neighborhood as police searched for the people responsible. Neighbors were asked to stay inside their homes in the area of Carolina Forest Court, WBTV reported.
A day later, two 18-year-olds turned themselves in at police headquarters, police said. Jalen Boulware was charged with murder and Marvin Chavez-Quffaro was charged with accessory after the fact.
June 5 - Tevin Javonte Snow
Tevin Javonte Snow, 25, was driving on West W.T. Harris Boulevard in northeast Charlotte on a Monday morning when someone shot into his car, police said.
Snow was taken to the hospital and died the next day.
He had three brothers and three sisters, according to his obituary. His funeral was held in Rochester, NY.
Police charged three people in connection with Snow’s death. They were 21-year-old Demahj Wright, 19-year-old Oyontai Bostic and 20-year-old Demetrey Leake.
June 10 - Adam Truesdale
Adam Truesdale, 54, was shot in the driveway of a house on Jennings Street, north of uptown Charlotte, on a Sunday night, police said.
He was taken to the hospital and died there, police said.
As of Jan. 11, no one had been arrested in this case.
June 21 - Jose Mario Chicas
The body of Jose Mario Chicas, 51, was found by a jogger running on Milton Road in east Charlotte on a Thursday morning.
Chicas’ friends told WBTV that he was generous and hard-working, eager to help people on the street and take care of his friends.
He was from El Salvador, WBTV reported, and he had lived in the United States for about 17 years, including about 18 months in Charlotte.
About a week after Chicas’ body was found, police arrested Jessie Daniel Benton, 29, and charged him with armed robbery and murder.
June 30 - Churchill Randolph Zoker
Churchill Randolph Zoker, 32, was shot at the Extended Stay America hotel near UNC Charlotte on a Saturday evening, police said.
Zoker was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and died there, police said.
The suspects in Zoker’s death scattered across the country after the shooting, according to police.
Jasmine Ingram, 18, was arrested in the Charlotte area nearly a week after he was killed, and Abagail Johnson, also 18, was arrested the same day in Virginia. Both women were charged with murder, attempted robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery, police said.
On July 18, a third suspect was arrested in Albuquerque, New Mexico, police said. Jamaal Griffin, 33, was charged with murder, attempted armed robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.
July 10 - Philip Patrick Young Jr.
Philip Patrick Young Jr., 29, was shot on a Tuesday afternoon on Camrose Drive in east Charlotte, police said.
More than a month after Young was killed, police announced that 21-year-old Michael Jerome DeBerry Jr. had been arrested in Charlotte and charged with murder.
July 15 - Jamie Bright
Jamie Bright, 18, was about to start his senior year of high school when he was shot and killed on Clanton Road in southwest Charlotte on a Sunday morning, police said.
In fall 2017, he played on Harding University High School’s state championship-winning football team. The title was Harding’s first in football since 1953.
Harding principal Eric Ward told WBTV that Bright was a good student and respectful.
The teenager charged with Bright’s murder, 17-year-old Jermarion David Pernell Worthy, also attended Harding, Ward said.
Bright was born in South Carolina and moved to Charlotte when he was a small child, according to his obituary.
He had two sisters and a brother, and he was involved in community organizations and church. Bright loved watching Discovery Channel and had told his family he wanted to be a veterinarian, his obituary said.
July 16 - Psi’keem Walker
Psi’keem Walker, 19, was from Durham, according to his obituary.
Walker was shot near East 16th Street and the Little Sugar Creek Greenway, north of uptown Charlotte, police said.
Nearly two months after Walker died, 30-year-old Rodwyn Taylor and 17-year-old Brinton Bertha Jr. were arrested and charged with murder.
July 2018 - Eric Spells
Eric Spells, 28, didn’t show up for work the morning of July 25, police said.
His girlfriend reported him missing the same day, noting that he had argued with his roommate, police said.
Police visited Spells’ apartment on South Smallwood Place, off Rozzelles Ferry Road, and found evidence indicating he had been killed.
The next day, with Spells’ body still missing, his 28-year-old housemate Dwayne Bryan Evans was charged with murder.
Two more people — 31-year-old Jason Connell Palmer and 32-year-old Shavonn Lanique Scott — were charged with accessory after the fact to murder. Police said they helped Evans dispose of the body.
The FBI got involved with the search, and authorities traveled to a York County truck stop and eventually to Wesley Chapel, where Spells’ body was found two days after he was reported missing.
Spells was born in Charlotte and graduated from Garinger High School, according to his obituary. He was a fan of the Baltimore Ravens and the Los Angeles Lakers.
“Eric was a loving person who just wanted everyone to get along,” the obituary said.
Spells worked as a medical receptionist screener at the time of his death, according to his obituary.
Aug. 6 - Justin Tyler Anderson
Justin Tyler Anderson, 20, was killed at the American Beauty Garden Center on East Independence Boulevard on a Monday morning, while the business was closed, police said.
The owner of the garden center, 49-year-old Alan Brett Corder, was charged with voluntary manslaughter.
Corder said he’d seen someone breaking into the garden center on a security camera, according to a 911 call. Minutes later, he called 911 again and said he’d shot someone.
Justin Bamberg, who is representing Anderson’s family, said Anderson was a good kid who made a bad decision.
“There’s no denying it, he shouldn’t have gone in the store like that — but at the same time, he didn’t deserve to be killed,” Bamberg said shortly after the shooting.
Anderson was the father of a 7-month-old boy, Bamberg said.
Aug. 12 - Justin William Miller
Justin William Miller, 23, was found unresponsive by his grandmother in a home on Farlow Road in north Charlotte.
Six days after Miller was killed, 26-year-old Kavona Alexus McLean was arrested and charged with murder.
Aug. 26 - Tayzhah Bush
Tayzhah Bush, 20, was one of two women shot at an apartment on Fairwood Avenue early on a Sunday morning, police said.
The other woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and survived, police said.
James Jawann Ratliff, 22, was arrested near the scene of the shootings, police said. Ratliff was charged with murder.
The next day, 21-year-old Don’Travius Jetton Henderson was also arrested. He was charged with murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and possession of a firearm by a felon, police said.
Aug. 26 - Torriano Devonte Joyce
Torriano Devonte Joyce, 21, was shot less than two hours after Tayzhah Bush, early on a Sunday morning.
Joyce was shot in the 4600 block of Palm Breeze Lane and taken to the hospital, where he died.
Police said Joyce was killed at the end of a party, which was attended by 50 to 100 people. The situation was chaotic, a police spokesman said.
Joyce had two brothers and two sisters, according to his obituary.
As of Jan. 11, no one had been arrested in this case.
Aug. 31 - Decario Bethea
Decario Bethea, 24, was shot on a Friday afternoon on Fairwood Avenue, the same street where Tayzhah Bush was killed a few days earlier.
Bethea was taken to the hospital and died within hours.
More than a week after he died, 20-year-old Daquan Thompson was located in the Mecklenburg County Jail and charged with murder. He had been in jail on unrelated charges.
Police said Bethea and Thompson were involved in an argument before the shooting.
Sept. 1 - Preston Nicholson
Preston Nicholson, 44, was shot while driving on Brookshire Boulevard around 2 a.m., police said. He died at the hospital later the same day.
People who knew Nicholson told WSOC that he was involved with helping young people and was a devoted father. Nicholson styled his daughter’s hair before her dance recitals, she told WSOC. His son said he coached his youth baseball team.
His daughter Mashante told the station she talked to him just an hour before he died.
The person who killed Nicholson was also traveling in a car, police said.
As of Jan. 11, no one had been arrested in this case.
Sept. 3 - Juordan Malik Hill
Juordan Malik Hill, 20, was killed just as he was becoming an adult, his parents told the Observer.
He had a new job as a hospital orderly at Novant, his mother Lajuana Hill said. He had a girlfriend and crowds of friends.
“He was loved by everyone,” his mother said. “He didn’t have any enemies. If there’s someone out there, we didn’t know of them — and I’m pretty sure he didn’t know them, either. He was a good person.”
Hill was born in Charlotte and graduated from Independence High School, his family said.
He was the youngest of five siblings, and his mother said he’d grown from a little boy who hated wearing shoes into a young man who cared about fashion. “He wanted to make sure everybody looked their best,” Lajuana Hill said.
Hill was shot in a parking lot on Pruitt Street, off Wilkinson Boulevard, around 8 p.m.
He was standing with several other people when someone began shooting at the group, police said. Hill ran inside an apartment, where he died.
As of Jan. 11, no one had been arrested in this case. In addition to a cash reward, his family has offered to pay relocation costs if someone doesn’t feel safe staying in Charlotte after providing information about the homicide.
Sept. 5 - Shikeither Dinetta Smith
Shikeither Dinetta Smith, 35, was shot and killed on Newcastle Street in north Charlotte, police said.
Police arrested 34-year-old Thomas Henry McCray and charged him with murder. Police said he and Smith were in a long-term relationship.
Citing neighbors, WSOC reported that the couple had children.
Sept. 17 - Pedro Fabricio Diaz-Paz
Pedro Fabricio Diaz-Paz was sitting in a pickup truck in the parking lot of a south Charlotte apartment complex when he was shot, police said.
An off-duty police officer was nearby and heard the shots, and he performed CPR to try to save Diaz-Paz but was unsuccessful, police said. Diaz-Paz was 23.
Two days after he died, 36-year-old Joel Miranda was arrested in Virginia and charged with murder.
Sept. 22 - Jermaine Travis Stuckey
Jermaine Travis Stuckey, 44, was shot and killed outside the Blue Olive Lounge in Ballantyne, just after 2 a.m. on a Saturday night.
Stuckey’s twin brother told Fox 46 that they had just left the bar after spending the evening socializing. He said his brother was a bystander to an unrelated fight in the parking lot.
Police named 29-year-old Marquis Smith as a suspect weeks after Stuckey was killed, and he turned himself in and was charged with murder on Jan. 4.
Sept. 22 - Travy Lavette Hudson-Glenn
Tracy Lavette Hudson-Glenn, 48, died after being stabbed in northwest Charlotte, police said.
Hudson-Glenn graduated from East Mecklenburg High School in 1988 and later studied at Central Piedmont Community College, according to her Facebook page.
Police said she knew Leigh McDaniel Jr., 45, who was arrested at the scene and charged with murder.
Sept. 23 - Tunji Smith Jr
Tunji Smith Jr., 19, was shot and killed on Saratoga Drive, in west Charlotte, on a Sunday night.
Smith had attended Garinger High School and Cochrane Collegiate Academy, according to his Facebook page.
Three days after Smith was killed, 20-year-old Sa’quan Howard-Rooks was arrested and charged with murder.
Oct. 9 - Demetrius Thomas
Demetrius Thomas, 27, was shot and killed in front of a North Tryon Street shopping center on a Tuesday night.
Police said Thomas was standing in front of one of the businesses in the shopping center when a man came up and shot him.
As of Jan. 11, no arrests had been made in this case.
Oct. 17 - Jessica Dawn Smith
Jessica Dawn Smith, 29, was shot and killed on Central Avenue on a Wednesday night.
Smith was born in Fredricksburg, Va., according to her obituary, and her funeral was held in West Virginia.
She had a brother and two sisters, the obituary said.
“Jessica was not only beautiful but outgoing, strong-willed and loving,” her obituary said.
In December, police charged two suspects with murder: 17-year-old Yamina Rookard and a 15-year-old whose name was not released because of their age.
Oct. 19 - Donald Myers
Donald Myers, 57, was shot and killed in an east Charlotte apartment on a Friday night.
About a month later, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and State Bureau of Investigation agents arrested 19-year-old Everette Larry Campbell in Laurinburg. Campbell was charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Oct. 19 - Kareem McLeod
Kareem McLeod, 22, was shot at a gas station on Clanton Road on a Friday night. He died at the hospital, police said.
McLeod had two younger sisters, according to a GoFundMe page set up after his death.
“He lit up every room and made the most of anything that was thrown at him … He was loved by so many,” according to the fundraising page.
Nearly two weeks after McLeod was killed, 27-year-old Michael Lee Patrick was charged with second-degree murder.
Nov. 4 - Stephanie Potts
Stephanie Potts, 35, was killed by her boyfriend at a house in Steele Creek, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.
Potts was a mother of three, the Observer’s news partner WBTV reported.
Deshawn Lamont Clipper, 31, was arrested at a High Point motel the morning after Potts’ body was found, according to police.
Clipper had a history of domestic violence arrests, including a 2014 conviction, according to court records. Police said Potts was the victim of an assault in September, when Clipper was charged with assault on a female.
That case was still pending two months later, when police say he killed Potts.
Nov. 14 - Severo Rivera Diaz
Severo Rivera Diaz, 30, was found dead with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle off Eastway Drive on a Wednesday night, police said.
As of Dec. 23, no one had been arrested in this case.
Nov. 18 - Brian Scott Carriker
The body of Brian Scott Carriker, 56, was found in a home in a neighborhood just north of uptown Charlotte around 1 a.m. on a Sunday morning.
Carriker’s body showed “obvious trauma,” police said at the time.
The day after Carriker was found, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police announced that 47-year-old Carlton Hancock had been arrested.
Hancock was charged with assault by strangulation, robbery with a dangerous weapon and motor vehicle theft in addition to murder, police said.
Nov. 20 - Kendric Washington
Kendric Washington, 22, was shot at an apartment complex in the University City area on a Tuesday night.
Nearly a week after Washington was killed, police charged 25-year-old George Ivan Hayes with murder.
Nov. 25 - Justin Fuller
Justin Fuller, 25, was shot inside a room at the Holiday Motel on North Tryon Street early on a Sunday morning, police said.
Fuller had opened the door when the suspect in the shooting, 35-year-old Demarco Crawford, knocked, police said.
Crawford had gotten into an argument at the motel and left the premises before coming back and allegedly shooting Fuller, police said.
Fuller was pronounced dead at the scene, and Crawford has been charged with murder.
Dec. 1 - Javon Daniel Alim Sherwood
Javon Daniel Alim Sherwood was killed days before his birthday, which was Dec. 10. He would have turned 22.
Sherwood was shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the University City area, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sherwood made people smile through music and by telling jokes, according to a GoFundMe page set up to help his family with funeral expenses.
Three people were charged with murder in this case: 25-year-old Yocouba Meite, 18-year-old Keith Bryson Powell and 23-year-old Khalil Dante Capers, police said. Powell was also charged with felonious restraint, and Capers was also charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
Dec. 17 - Tyron Jodie Ervin
Tyron Jodie Ervin, 22, loved school and sports, his family wrote in his obituary.
He was a three-season athlete at North Mecklenburg High School, playing football, basketball and track, according to the obituary. After high school, he studied mass communications at Fayetteville State University and African-American studies at Livingstone College.
He coached little league football and was a big Dallas Cowboys fan, his obituary said.
He was involved in church and worked as a FedEx distribution center floor manager at the time of his death, according to his obituary.
Ervin was shot and killed at a south Charlotte apartment complex on a Monday morning.
As of Jan. 11, no one had been arrested in this case.
Dec. 18 - Juforest Ishaih Hicks
Juforest Ishaih Hicks, 21, was shot in southwest Charlotte on a Monday night and died at the hospital the next day.
As of Jan. 11, no one had been arrested in this case.
Dec. 21 - Danneul Lorenzo McLean
Danneul Lorenzo McLean, 29, was shot on Dec. 20 in north Charlotte, off Statesville Avenue.
He was taken to the hospital and died there the next day.
As of Jan. 11, no one had been arrested in this case.
Dec. 29 - John Michael Songer
John Michael Songer was standing in the patio of Smokey Joe’s Cafe, a bar and live music venue in east Charlotte, when he was shot and killed on a Saturday night.
Songer, who was 46, served in the U.S. Navy as a young man, according to his obituary.
In recent months, Songer had posted videos on social media of music performances at Charlotte venues, including Smokey Joe’s.
Police arrested 35-year-old Jamie Lord Harris Dec. 30, and he was charged with murder.
Dec. 30 - Randy Lee Tarlton
Randy Lee Tarlton, 24, was shot and killed on Gwynne Hill Road, off Harrisburg Road in east Charlotte, on a Sunday night.
As of Jan. 11, no one had been arrested in this case.
Database editor Gavin Off and reporter LaVendrick Smith contributed reporting.
