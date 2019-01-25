NC Supreme Court may shift farther left as chief justice Mark Martin says he’ll retire

The chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court announced his plans Friday to retire next month, paving the way for a 6-1 Democratic majority on the state’s highest court.
Mark Martin is the longest-serving justice now on the court, having first been elected in 1999. According to a press release from the North Carolina Judicial Branch, he is leaving to become the dean of the law school at Regent University, a Christian school in Virginia.
“It has been the highest of honors to serve the people of North Carolina as their Chief Justice,” Martin said in a written statement. “I will forever cherish the memories of serving with so many amazing and capable people. It is now time to direct my focus to helping prepare the next generation of leaders.”
Martin has been the chief justice since 2014. He is one of two Republican judges remaining on the court. But with his departure, his vacant seat will be filled by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. Cooper does not have to pick a Republican to fill out the rest of Martin’s term, which ends in 2022.
When they’re not hearing cases or writing opinions, Supreme Court justices lead committees and do other administrative work within the justice system. Martin’s efforts in that realm included a “citizens’ commission to improve the administration of justice in North Carolina” that he created in 2015, according to his retirement announcement.
Martin was also a key proponent of the “Raise The Age” legislation that passed in 2017, which will end North Carolina’s practice of automatically charging all 16- and 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal system.
If Cooper picks a Democrat to replace Martin, it will represent a further shift leftward for the court, which had a Republican majority as recently as 2016. After the 2016 elections the court shifted from a 4-3 Republican majority to a 4-3 Democratic majority. And after the 2018 elections, when Democratic challenger Anita Earls defeated Republican incumbent Barbara Jackson, the court’s Democratic majority grew to 5-2.
Earls was sworn in earlier this month in a ceremony attended by Cooper as well as other Democratic politicians like Attorney General Josh Stein and former U.S. presidential candidate John Edwards.
