House Speaker Moore cleared in inquiry into payments from Durham startup, bail group

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said Monday that an inquiry she requested into attorneys’ fees paid to N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore by two private clients who had matters before the legislature turned up no wrongdoing.
“Following this review, we have determined that these fees were for legal services paid to Mr. Moore in his capacity as an attorney,” Freeman said in an emailed statement. “This review found no misuse of public office for private gain or other wrongdoing as to these payments and we therefore are closing the inquiry into this matter without further action.”
The noncriminal inquiry began in October, after The News & Observer had reported Moore was paid $40,000 in legal fees in 2017 by a pharmaceutical startup in Durham co-founded by Neal Hunter. Moore has said the fees were largely for tracking and researching federal tax policy for startups.
Four years earlier, while Moore was chairman of the House Rules Committee, he had pushed legislation that required Durham city officials to extend water and sewer to a 166-acre mixed use development called 751 South near Jordan Lake. The legislation also allowed for an expansion of Colvard Farms, an adjacent, upscale residential neighborhood. Hunter was a key investor in 751 South and developed Colvard Farms.
Moore said Hunter had also hired him for legal work in 2015. But the speaker said none of his legal work for Hunter or the Durham startup KNOW Bio had anything to do with his legislative duties.
The inquiry also looked into an anonymous complaint that Moore’s legal work for the N.C. Bail Agents Association in 2012 led to his pushing for legislation behind the scenes that would help it against a competitor. The association charges fees for bail agent training. The writer of the complaint claimed to be a Republican state lawmaker, but no lawmaker has stepped forward to admit writing it.
Moore has said the letter was full of lies. He could not be reached for immediate comment regarding Freeman’s decision.
