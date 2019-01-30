Ex-Gov Pat McCrory’s new UNC class: ‘Prepare to be eviscerated’ and other lessons

Suffice it to say it won’t be your typical political science course that former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory will begin teaching at UNC-Chapel Hill next month.
Not with lectures titled, “Prepare To Be Eviscerated,” or “The Allure Of Power.”
And not to forget: “You Will Be Forgotten, But You Will Make a Difference.”
McCrory, a Charlotte Republican, has been named a spring fellow at UNC’s Institute of Politics, a student-run organization now in its fourth semester. He’ll join Mike McIntyre, a former Democratic member of Congress, in teaching a weekly class.
Both will lead eight not-for-credit seminars. McCrory’s is titled, “Hard Lessons of Leadership: An Insider’s Look That You Won’t Read In A Textbook.”
“These are real-life examples, hard lessons I’ve had to learn myself or through observing other leaders,” McCrory told the Observer. “I hope to pass some of that wisdom onto the next generation.. . . I’m also going to encourage them to get involved. If they don’t do it, who will?
McCrory, who planned to be a teacher after graduating from Catawba College, said the fellowship allows him to check off something on his bucket list. He said the eight classes will be interactive, with students actively participating.
“I hope to learn as much from them as they learn from me,” he said.
Sophomore Patrick Bradey, a Charlotte native who directs the Fellows Program, said McCrory and McIntyre will receive honorariums provided by private funders, not tax money. He declined to say how much.
McCrory was governor from 2013 to 2017. Before that he was Charlotte’s longest-serving mayor, elected seven times.
He hosts a regular morning show on WBT radio (1110 AM).
