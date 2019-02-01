Oral surgeon accused of sexually abusing patients under anesthesia, NC police say

An oral surgeon in North Carolina was arrested Thursday after he sexually abused at least four female patients while they were under anesthesia, the Wilmington Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.
Michael Lee Hasson, 55, is facing three counts of sexual battery and one count of second-degree forcible sexual offense, the department said.
Hasson, who worked at Wilmington Oral Surgery, sexually abused patients from 2017 until present, according to the police department’s Facebook post. The victims were 17 to 21 years old, police said.
N.C. State Board of Dental Examiners records show Hasson has been licensed since 1992. The board website indicates his status is in “good standing,” according to WECT.
His license was under a temporary suspension in 2011 for “performing 10 implant cases without completing a board-approved continuing education course on implants,” the Wilmington Star News reported.
Hasson is being held on a $1.25 million bond, according to New Hanover County jail records.
The investigation continues, and more charges are expected, police said.
