Emergency crews responding to plane crash near Louisburg, sheriff says

Emergency crews had to respond to a plane crash in Franklin County on Friday night.
Sheriff Kent Winstead told ABC11 WTVD, the News & Observer’s media partner, the crash happened at Clifton Pond Road near MC Wilder Road near the Triangle North Executive Airport just before 8 p.m.
The crash site is about seven miles south of Louisburg and less than two miles southwest of the airport.
The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that a “Cessna C182 aircraft crashed into Clifton Pond” shortly after taking off from the airport, WTVD reported.
Emergency crews told a WTVD reporter near a media staging area that the crash site likely is “a recovery effort.”
A report by WRAL said the plane was in water with scattered debris nearby, authorities said. It will remain there until FAA investigators arrive Saturday, the report said.
Authorities had not released any other information as of 11 p.m. Friday night.
Phone calls to the airport were not returned Friday night. Winstead did not immediately respond to a phone call from The News & Observer.
