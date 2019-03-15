Powerball jackpot nears $500M. You’re more likely to be attacked by a shark than win, site says

The jackpot in this weekend’s Powerball lottery soared to nearly $500 million, after no one matched the numbers for the top prize in Wednesday’s drawing.

That represents the eighth largest Powerball jackpot ever, according to an NC Education Lottery news release on Friday.

“It’s the first Powerball jackpot of 2019, and we’d love to see someone from North Carolina bring it home,” Mark Michalko, executive director of the NC lottery, said in the release. “We’ve been lucky to have four jackpot winners so far, but are looking forward to getting a fifth.”





Wednesday’s winning numbers were 18-36-45-47-69, Powerball 14 and Power Play 3x, according to the Powerball website.

While no one won the $448 million, someone in Florida won $2 million by matching the first five numbers and the Powerball number. Two players in New York won $1 million by matching the first five numbers, according to the Powerball site.

And nearly 1.5 million players nationwide won smaller amounts in Wednesday night’s drawing, Powerball officials tweeted.

There were an amazing 1,468,589 winners in last night's #Powerball draw! Including 2 prizes of $1 MILLION and another ticket worth $2 MILLION thanks to the Power Play option



Check your tickets to see if you won a prize https://t.co/v9q3NixLQ6 pic.twitter.com/GMAyGc4iqh — Powerball USA (@PowerballUSA) March 14, 2019

The next drawing, at 10:59 p.m. Easter time on Saturday, has a $495 million jackpot, with a cash value of $300.2 million.





The jackpot would rise to $550 million for Wednesday’s drawing, if no one matches the numbers drawn on Saturday night, according to the NC Education Lottery release.

ROLLOVER ALERT Nobody won the jackpot in last night's #Powerball! Meaning there's an incredible $495 MILLION to play for in Saturday's draw!



Hit the link for the full results https://t.co/Gue5quWlQB pic.twitter.com/1PUDDtkZu2 — Powerball USA (@PowerballUSA) March 14, 2019

Previous Powerball jackpot winners from North Carolina, according to Friday’s NC Education Lottery release, include:

Jackie Alston of Halifax, $74.5 million in November 2006

Jeff Wilson of Kings Mountain, $88.1 million in June 2009

Frank Griffin of Asheville, $141.4 million in February 2010

Marie Holmes of Shallotte, $188 million in February 2015

The Powerball site lists the odds of winning the jackpot at 1 in 292 million.





“Sadly, you are more likely to die or kill someone while driving 2 miles to buy your Powerball ticket, or to be attacked by a shark,” MarketWatch.com reported.