Police investigating shooting inside Concord Mills Mall

The Concord Police Department says it’s investigating a shooting that occurred at the mall on Sunday evening.
The incident reportedly took place in the AMC theater attached to the mall shortly before 6 p.m and resulted from a dispute over seating in the theater, leading to the victim suffering from a single gunshot wound that led to what appears to be a non-life-threatening injury.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Herald
#ReadLocal
The mall was closed as a result of the incident. An investigation by police determined that the suspect is no longer inside of the mall. The suspect was described as being a black male with short dreadlocks and wearing a black and white shirt while in the company of a black female.
Comments