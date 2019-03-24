North Carolina

Police investigating shooting inside Concord Mills Mall

By WBTV

March 24, 2019 08:15 PM

CONCORD

The Concord Police Department says it’s investigating a shooting that occurred at the mall on Sunday evening.

The incident reportedly took place in the AMC theater attached to the mall shortly before 6 p.m and resulted from a dispute over seating in the theater, leading to the victim suffering from a single gunshot wound that led to what appears to be a non-life-threatening injury.

The mall was closed as a result of the incident. An investigation by police determined that the suspect is no longer inside of the mall. The suspect was described as being a black male with short dreadlocks and wearing a black and white shirt while in the company of a black female.

