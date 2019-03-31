Man, 33, dead after crash with garbage truck in south Charlotte

A 33-year-old man died in a crash involving a garbage truck Saturday in south Charlotte.
The crash happened around 1:54 p.m. at the 9900 block of S. Tryon Street and involved a 2005 Toyota Camry and a 2001 Mack 600 garbage truck, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
The driver of the Camry, Colby Charles Davis, died at the scene, police say. The driver of the garbage truck was not injured. There were no other passengers involved, police say.
Police say an initial investigation shows that Davis turned left onto S. Tryon Street from Nevada Boulevard and was traveling south in the northbound lane on the wrong side of the median, against traffic.
FLASH SALE! Unlimited digital access for $3.99 per month
Don't miss this great deal. Offer ends on March 31st!
#ReadLocal
Davis then turned right and tried to cross the center grass median, but was hit by the garbage truck, which was traveling north on S. Tryon Street, police say.
Police say the truck driver was not speeding and was not impaired. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.
Alcohol use is suspected to have contributed to Davis’ actions, police say. Test results are pending.
The crash is under investigation.
Comments