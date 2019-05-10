NC elections director, who led 9th District fraud investigation, may soon be out of a job

NC State Board of Elections begins hearing into 9th District ‘absentee ballot scheme’ N.C. State Board of Elections executive director Kim Strach outlines some of the evidence that will be presented in what she called 'Unlawful ... absentee ballot scheme’ operated in 9th District' during a hearing in Raleigh, NC Feb. 18, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK N.C. State Board of Elections executive director Kim Strach outlines some of the evidence that will be presented in what she called 'Unlawful ... absentee ballot scheme’ operated in 9th District' during a hearing in Raleigh, NC Feb. 18, 2019.

North Carolina may soon be looking for someone new to be in charge of elections.

The current executive director of the N.C. Board of Elections is Kim Strach, who rose to that position after starting at the agency as an investigator. But on Friday morning, the board announced a meeting Monday at which it plans to discuss the appointment of an executive director.

That would seem to indicate that Strach is on her way out, although Pat Gannon, the board spokesman declined to comment Friday, except to say that board members would be available to answer questions on Monday after the meeting.

WRAL reported that Strach is being booted by the board’s new Democratic majority. The News & Observer was not immediately able to confirm that. Gannon said Strach is not available for an interview, and he declined to comment on the veracity of the other reporting.

Strach has spent 20 years at the board of elections, rising through the ranks from investigator to executive director, when she was appointed to the top job in 2013 during Republican Gov. Pat McCrory’s tenure. The Board of Elections duties include monitoring elections and investigating allegations of election fraud, voter fraud, campaign finance violations and more.

The board of elections was historically set up so that a majority of members would be of the same party as the governor. But after Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper defeated McCrory in 2016, the Republican-led legislature rewrote state law to make it so that neither party would have a majority.

However, that change was ruled unconstitutional last October, and earlier this year the board went back to having a Democratic majority.

Election boards often have a fairly low profile, but that has not been the case in North Carolina recently.





The board has frequently been in the headlines, both for the election fraud investigation in the Ninth District race between Mark Harris and Dan McCready that made national headlines, as well as for the board’s efforts to get to the bottom of a vague reference in the Mueller Report that indicated a company providing election software in North Carolina may have been compromised by Russian hackers in 2016.