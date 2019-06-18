Three Charlotte teens -- one just 15 -- charged with killing 17-year-old girl

Area where the homicide investigation occurred Monday on Beatties Ford Road near LaSalle Streeet. WBTV Photo

Three teens, including a 15-year-old male, have been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the Monday robbery of teenageCharlotte girl found dead on Beatties Ford Road, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The victim was identified as 17-year-old Alysha Johnson, in a press release.

Investigators have charged 17-year-old Juan Zamora, 16-year-old Andy Garcia and a 15-year-old male with first degree murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery, officials said.

Zamora and Garcia are now in the Mecklenburg County jail and the 15-year-old juvenile was taken to a juvenile detention facility, police said.

“The arrests were the result in large part to community members sharing important information with Metro Division officers,” said a press release. “Their involvement allowed Metro Division officers to quickly apprehend these suspects before they could victimize any additional members of our community.”

Mecklenburg County jail records show Garcia was arrested in February and charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle, misdemeanor larceny, resisting a public officer, and two counts of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Investigators say Alysha Johnson was killed around 3 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Beatties Ford Road, near LaSalle Street, police said. She was found with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

“Responding officers were able to locate and detain three subjects of interest near the incident location,” said a release.

It was not clear if the three detained at the scene were the three who were charged in her killing. Investigators have not said if the trio of suspects knew the victim, or what proceeded the shooting.