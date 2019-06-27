Girls were sexually assaulted by instructor at martial arts studio, NC police say

Marcos Medina-Ramirez Guilford County Sheriff's Office

A former martial arts teacher is behind bars after North Carolina police say he sexually assaulted girls at his workplace.

Marcos David Medina-Ramirez, 23, turned himself in Wednesday and was charged with four counts of statutory rape of a child younger than 15, according to the Winston-Salem Journal and the High Point Police Department.

Police say Medina-Ramirez sexually assaulted three girls at Tiger Kim’s Tae Kwon Do in High Point from May 2018 to June 2019, WFMY reports.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

SHARE COPY LINK One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

An attorney says the business last month “learned that an adult instructor at our High Point location allegedly engaged in inappropriate communications with young juvenile women who are students at the same location,” according to a statement provided to WGHP and other media outlets.

The Taekwondo studio fired Medina-Ramirez the next day for going against workplace policies, WGHP reports.

The business says it’s focused on the “safety, well-being and privacy” of its students and plans to continue its relationship with police, according to a separate statement provided to WFMY.

Medina-Ramirez could also face 14 counts of statutory sex offense, High Point police said Wednesday in a news release.

He is in jail, and his bond was set at $2 million, officers said in a comment on their Facebook page.