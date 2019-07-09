North Carolina
2 adults dead, 2 children injured in ‘domestic dispute’ in North Carolina, officials say
If you witness a crime, here’s what to do
A North Carolina shooting that left two adults dead and sent two children to the hospital will be investigated as a homicide, officials say.
Authorities responded to a Manson home on Monday afternoon, about 10 minutes after someone called 911 to report a “domestic situation,” WNCN reports.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says a man and a woman were “dead at the scene,” reports ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.
Two kids were taken to area hospitals with unknown injuries, according to WRAL.
Manson is about 50 miles northeast of Raleigh, near the Virginia border.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Comments