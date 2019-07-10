14-year-old twins kidnapped from SC by man charged with sex crimes, NC cops say

Experts discuss warning signs of human trafficking Steve Anderson, a SVU detective for Modesto Police Department, and Debbie Johnson, of the Without Permission organization, discuss the red flags of human trafficking in a video made for parents. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Steve Anderson, a SVU detective for Modesto Police Department, and Debbie Johnson, of the Without Permission organization, discuss the red flags of human trafficking in a video made for parents.

A North Carolina man has been charged in connection with trafficking twin 14-year-old girls from South Carolina.

Derrell Davion Russell, 26, of Shelby, met the two teens, who thought he was close to their age, on social media and got them to agree to meet up with him back in March, according to WSOC.

He then took the two girls from their South Carolina home to Cleveland County, North Carolina, and sexually assaulted one of them, WSOC reported.

Cleveland County is about 52 miles west of Charlotte.

The girls’ family told police about what happened, the Shelby Star reported.

Investigators continued talking to Russell on social media and arranged a meeting with him for Wednesday that he believed to be with the two teens, according to the Shelby Star.

He was arrested and charged with first-degree and second-degree kidnapping, statutory rape of a child by an adult, two counts of solicitation by computer and two counts of human trafficking a child victim, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office.

He is being held on a $1 million bond, according to the sheriff’s office.