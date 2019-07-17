Albino deer seen roaming around a Wake County neighborhood. Just how rare are they?

Screengrab from Carolina Children’s Museum Facebook Screengrab from Carolina Children's Museum Facebook

A white-coated critter pops from the grassy landscape of one North Carolina suburb, providing a rare treat to those who spot him.

Over and over again, albino deer have been seen along the forest’s edge and near sidewalks in Holly Springs, according to photos and video on social media.

Carolina Children’s Museum in January posted a photo that appeared to show an albino deer roaming a hillside, prompting Facebook users to detail their own sightings. One person even shared suspicions that several of the rare animals dot the area.

Recently, resident Jason Fowler told WRAL he has seen albino deer with and without antlers and thinks a mom gave birth to a buck recently caught on camera.

Sightings appear to go back to until at least December 2016, when the town of Holly Springs posted a video of a pale critter standing against the dark night sky.

The sighting was near holiday deer decorations and “seem(ed) particularly appropriate near Christmas,” the town said on Facebook.

Despite being spotted in Holly Springs over the years, wildlife officials say albino deer aren’t very common.

Only about one in 30,000 of the critters have the condition, in which a genetic mutation impacts the color of an animal’s eyes and fur, according to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission and National Geographic.

Albino animals have made their mark in other parts of Wake County, The News & Observer has reported.

In 2017, a pair of white squirrels in North Raleigh rose “to the status of neighborhood mascot.”

Nearby, a park in Garner pays ode to a creature that once roamed the area.

