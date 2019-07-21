North Carolina
Drunk driver with gun in hand accidentally fires it at Outer Banks brewery, cops say
A drunk driver accidentally fired shots from his car while steering with a gun in his hand, police say.
James Mullen, 32, was making a U-turn in the Brewing Station parking lot in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina, at about 2:15 a.m. Sunday when officers heard shots fired from the car, Kill Devil Hills Police said.
Kill Devil Hills is a town on North Carolina’s Outer Banks.
Officers stopped the burgundy Buick and found a .40 caliber Sig Sauer semiautomatic handgun and a shell casing, police said. There was also a bullet hole in the windshield.
Police said it appeared Mullen had the gun in his hand while steering and accidentally shot it. There were two passengers in the car, police said.
No one was injured, and Mullen was charged with driving while impaired and “for the discharge of the firearm,” the police department said.
