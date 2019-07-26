‘Pink Lady Bandit’ robbing banks down East Coast — and just hit one in NC, FBI says

‘Pink Lady Bandit’ robs NC bank according to FBI The FBI says a woman who is sometimes seen carrying a distinctive pink purse robbed the Southern Bank in Ayden, NC and has robbed banks in three different states in seven days. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The FBI says a woman who is sometimes seen carrying a distinctive pink purse robbed the Southern Bank in Ayden, NC and has robbed banks in three different states in seven days.

A woman suspected in a string of bank robberies just hit another one in eastern North Carolina, according to the FBI.

Called the “Pink Lady Bandit” by federal investigators, the FBI says she’s hit banks in Pennsylvania, Delaware and North Carolina in the past week.

The FBI, which is known for a tradition of coming up with catchy monikers for wanted suspects, said, “She has been dubbed the ‘Pink Lady Bandit’ because in at least two of the robberies she carried a distinctive pink handbag.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The FBI says investigators are looking for this woman suspected in a string of bank robberies down the east coast. FBI

The robbery spree started in Carlisle, Pennsylvania at an Orrstown Bank on Friday, July 20, the FBI said. The next robbery on Monday, July 23 was at a M&T Bank in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, according to the feds.

The FBI said the suspect kept making her way down the East Coast for her third robbery in the small town of Ayden, North Carolina on Wednesday, July 24. She robbed the Southern Bank in the rural town between Greenville and Kinston, North Carolina, according to an FBI press release.

“In each case, the suspect showed the teller a note that demanded money,” investigators said.