More than 20 cars vandalized at NC airport’s long-term parking, officials say

More than 20 vehicles were vandalized in a long-term parking lot at the airport in Greensboro, officials said.

An employee of Piedmont Triad International Airport discovered the damage Sunday morning, the airport said. The cars had broken windows, and some had been spray-painted, according to PTI.

The damaged vehicles were parked in rows one through five of the South Long Term parking lot, airport officials said.

PTI officials left notes on the cars, telling people who to contact for help getting home or getting their vehicles fixed.

“Due to this unfortunate incident, we are taking care of your parking fees,” the note said, according to WGHP. “We are also recommending and providing towing if you have any broken glass for safety reasons.”

The airport and Greensboro police are investigating, PTI said.