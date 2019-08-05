Gun shop’s billboard mocking liberal congresswomen taken down after two mass shootings

Cherokee Guns’ billboard mocks three liberal congresswomen NC gun store, Cherokee guns mocks AOC and three other congresswomen. People took to social media to express their support or distaste of the message. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK NC gun store, Cherokee guns mocks AOC and three other congresswomen. People took to social media to express their support or distaste of the message.

A North Carolina gun shop’s controversial billboard criticizing four liberal congresswomen was removed Monday, days after two deadly mass shootings.

Cherokee Guns took down its “Four Horsemen” billboard in Murphy, WDEF reported. Murphy is about 240 miles west of Charlotte, in Cherokee County.

It was replaced with another advertisement for the gun store, one focused on the First Amendment, according to WTVC. The new billboard says “First Amendment. Enough Said. Cherokee Guns.”

A salesman with Allison Outdoor Advertising said a plan was in the works to replace the billboard with another message from Cherokee Guns, per CNN.

The change occurred Monday, days after a combined 31 people were killed, and more than 50 were injured, in separate mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

The original billboard said “The Four Horsemen Cometh,” with the word cometh covered with a large red slash and the words “are idiots” intentionally scribbled beneath it, McClatchy news group reported.

It also said “Signed, the Deplorables. Cherokee Guns,” sandwiched around pictures of Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan. They are also known as “The Squad,” CNN reported.

A salesperson for the gun shop said the billboard was not removed because of the mass shootings but because of death threats posted online, according to WDEF.

In addition to the billboard, the threats prompted the store to take down its Facebook page, on advice from the Secret Service and the FBI, WTVC reported.

Prior to that, a Cherokee Guns employee told McClatchy the shop’s owner left them cue cards should any “threatening liberals” come through the door.

“Show them the door, or your gun, and tell them they can buy their own billboard and pay for it like I did,” the staff member said in the interview.

Cherokee Guns is owned by Steven “Doc” Wacholz, according to the Citizen-Times.

The advertising company salesman said he regretted the controversy.

“Freedom of speech is a right. Unless it is something illegal or offensive, we use our best judgment and let it go. It is tragic what happened. He has been a great client of ours for a while, he just has his beliefs,” Danny Coleman said, CNN reported. “I wish it hadn’t happened. I didn’t want to hurt anybody.”

After the initial controversy sparked by the billboard, the store said it would distribute identical bumper stickers to those who visited the store and ate a piece of bacon and vowed to vote for President Donald Trump in 2020, according to McClatchy news group.

“Snowflakes and Liberals are not eligible,” said the post.

A store employee said the billboard had nothing to do with the race but was a matter of putting “the face of socialism out there so the American people can get a good look at it,” per WHNS.

News of the controversy caused some of the politicians targeted by the billboard to respond.

“How the hell is this not inciting violence?” Tlaib asked on Twitter.

Pressley tweeted, “Racist rhetoric from the occupant of the White House has made hate our new normal. We are still vulnerable.”

This is not the first time the store, founded in 2012, has had a controversial billboard up in Murphy. Earlier this month, the shop posted photos of another that featured a muscular Donald Trump flexing his arms in front of a U.S. flag.

“No collusion. No Obstruction. Just Guns!!! One mile on the right,” said the billboard.

