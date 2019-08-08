Vomit on the plane? NC mom, daughter sue Frontier Airlines for $55 million.

NC woman complained about vomit on airplane — then daughter watched as she got arrested Rosetta Swinney was arrested after complaining about vomit on a Frontier Airlines airplane seat when she was boarding a flight from Las Vegas, Nevada to Durham, North Carolina, news reports say. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rosetta Swinney was arrested after complaining about vomit on a Frontier Airlines airplane seat when she was boarding a flight from Las Vegas, Nevada to Durham, North Carolina, news reports say.

A North Carolina woman and her daughter who say they were forced off a plane after they complained about vomit on a seat are suing Frontier Airlines — for $55 million.

Rosetta Swinney and her 14-year-old daughter were flying from McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas to Raleigh-Durham International Airport when they complained about vomit on a seat back, floor and armrest, according to a press release about the lawsuit.

“Ultimately, Rosetta was arrested and jailed by local law enforcement after refusing to deplane the aircraft,” the press release states. “Rosetta’s daughter was placed in Nevada’s Child Protective Service for approximately 12 hours while Rosetta was in jail even though Rosetta had a friend traveling with them who offered to care for her daughter. “

The Clark County District Attorney’s Office didn’t pursue charges against Swinney, the release said.

Frontier Airlines said in a statement that “the flight attendants apologized and immediately invited the mother and her teenage daughter to move to either end of the plane so that the seat area could be cleaned,” reported ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

The statement also said that “the mother and daughter were...told that once boarding was complete they would be provided other seats if available,” ABC11 reported.

Swinney, however, said the flight attendant never attempted to clean up the mess and did not reassign her seat.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.