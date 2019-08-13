North Carolina
Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old after mother was killed in Charlotte, police say
Police are looking for a 3-year-old whose mother was killed in Charlotte on Monday.
Edward Silk Garner Sr., is suspected of killing the woman in what police say was a domestic dispute and then abducted their two children, ages 3 and 1.
Police issued an Amber Alert just before 11 p.m. Monday.
The younger sister, Aziyah Garner, was found safe overnight, police said, but authorities are still looking for 3-year-old Dior Muhammad.
Garner’s 18-year-old son Edward Silk Garner Jr. is also wanted in the abduction, police said.
Police said they found the children’s mother dead from a gunshot wound at about 4:30 p.m. Monday on Perugia Way in Charlotte.
Garner Sr. should be considered armed and dangerous, police said. The 35-year-old man is black, 6-foot 1-inch with short hair, brown eyes and a goatee.
Edward Silk Garner Jr. “was in the car with his father, unknown what his role is in the abduction on his sister.” Police described Garner Jr. as black, 5-foot-8 with short brown hair and brown eyes.
Dior Muhammad is about 3 feet tall and 32 pounds. She has black hair, and brown eyes. black pants and gray shirt
They were last seen at 14227 Perugia Way, Charlotte police say, driving in a white 2000 Mercedes Benz S430 with N.C. license tag number HCV-1629.
