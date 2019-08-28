North Carolina
Student who had guns on campus removed from North Carolina university, police say
A student was found with guns at a North Carolina university after classmates alerted security officers, the school says.
High Point University officials on Tuesday night took away two guns the student had on the Triad-area campus, WFMY reports.
Police say a 19-year-old student had a “plan and timeline to kill people,” WGHP reports.
But , “no one was hurt and no shots were fired,” the High Point Enterprise reports.
News reports about the guns came out the same day the university tweeted a quote from writer Chuck Palahniuk that said the following: “We all die. The goal isn’t to live forever, the goal is to create something that will.” It has since been deleted.
People aren’t allowed to bring guns to North Carolina educational institutions, according to a state law.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
