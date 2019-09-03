Judges strike down NC state legislature lines as unconstitutional gerrymandering

Gerrymandering in North Carolina The News & Observer's Will Doran explains gerrymandering in North Carolina, which is the subject of a lawsuit in state court. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The News & Observer's Will Doran explains gerrymandering in North Carolina, which is the subject of a lawsuit in state court.

North Carolina’s political maps for the state legislature are unconstitutional and must be redrawn before the 2020 elections, lawyers for the winning side said Tuesday.

The ruling hasn’t been posted online yet, but a court official said Tuesday afternoon that it would be soon.

The ruling follows a two-week trial earlier this summer. Democrats and anti-gerrymandering activists accused Republican politicians in Raleigh of intentionally drawing political districts to take power away from Democratic voters and give inordinate power to a Republican voters.

This is a developing story and will be updated.