9-year-old dies after he went into retention pond and didn’t come back up, NC cops say

A 9-year-old died after he got into a North Carolina retention pond and disappeared, police say.

Jaylen Suggs went under water and didn’t come back to the surface over the weekend, the Goldsboro Police Department said on Facebook.

Emergency officials responded to the “possible drowning” and found the boy, according to a post from Monday.

The child was pulled to the surface and later airlifted to a hospital, where he was in critical condition, officials said.

Police on Monday announced Jaylen had died.

Officers say they are investigating the death and that the department’s Criminal Investigations Division went to the pond.

The body of water was near the boy’s street in Goldsboro, a city about 55 miles southeast of Raleigh, police say.