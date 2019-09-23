North Carolina is no longer one of the worst states for teachers, new study says

NC educators march again in Raleigh For the second year in a row, North Carolina educators marched en masse to the legislature in Raleigh on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 to demand more funding for public education from state lawmakers. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK For the second year in a row, North Carolina educators marched en masse to the legislature in Raleigh on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 to demand more funding for public education from state lawmakers.

North Carolina isn’t one of the worst states for teachers anymore, a new study says.

The state just ranked 28th on WalletHub’s list of teacher-friendly states, the personal finance website announced Monday.

It’s a jump from last year, when North Carolina was 49th on the list, which included the District of Columbia, WalletHub says.

So what caused the surge?

Though WalletHub spokeswoman Diana Polk says methodology changes year-to-year, results show North Carolina is now scoring higher in several categories related to teacher pay.

It comes after the National Education Association in March published a report that estimated teacher salary moved up five spots from the previous school year to rank 29th in the United States.

In addition to pay, the recent WalletHub study examined pensions, turnover, public school spending and other factors

Overall, North Carolina scored fifth in the “Opportunity & Competition” category and 43rd in “Academic & Work Environment” for teachers, results show.

North Dakota was named the best place in the country for educators while Arizona ended up at the bottom of the list, WalletHub says.