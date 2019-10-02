Head-on school bus crash sends 18 children to hospital, North Carolina officials say

A school bus overturned after a driver crashed into it head-on, North Carolina officials say. Screengrab from WGHP video

A highway crash flipped a school bus and sent 18 children to a North Carolina hospital for observation, officials say.

The bus was transporting kids when a Chevrolet truck hit it head-on Tuesday afternoon, NC State Highway Patrol said in an emailed statement.

The impact caused the bus to leave the road and go “down an embankment” on the side of N.C. Highway 68 in Rockingham County, according to state troopers.

It happened near the town of Stokesdale, which is roughly 19 miles northwest of Greensboro, WXII reports.

Photos from the scene appear to show a full-sized school bus resting on its side in a patch of grass, according to WGHP.

The Operation Xcel program ran the bus, which had kids from Huntsville Elementary School on board, Rockingham County Schools spokeswoman Karen Hyler told McClatchy news group. The program didn’t immediately respond Wednesday to a request for comment.

After the crash, 18 students and two adults went to a nearby hospital for observation, highway patrol says. The Chevrolet driver was left with “minor injuries,” officials say.

No one was seriously hurt, news outlets report.

Charges related to the incident are “pending a further investigation by authorities,” state troopers say.

