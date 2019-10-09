Police issue an AMBER Alert for a 3-year-old girl who went missing in Greensboro

SHARE COPY LINK

Police on Tuesday night issued an AMBER Alert after 3-year-old Ahlora Ashanti-Sample Lindiment reportedly was abducted by an unknown woman in Greensboro.

The missing black girl is about 2 feet tall and 40 pounds with brown eyes and black hair braided with multicolored beads, according to the NC Department of Public Safety’s AMBER Alert site. Ahlora was wearing a short-sleeved pink t-shirt, black jeans and white sandals.

Officials said the girl's alleged abductor is a black woman about 20 years old last seen heading northwest from 2411 Phillips Ave., which is a residential area in northeastern Greensboro near retail, restaurants and churches.

Public safety officials described the woman as being about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 135 pounds with a short ponytail. She was wearing a black crop-top shirt, tiger-print pants with a yellow stripe and dark flip-flops, along with a gold necklace.

No additional details were immediately available. Officials ask anyone with information to call 911 or the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2222.