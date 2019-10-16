One of the country’s most expensive airports is in North Carolina, study shows

SHARE COPY LINK

A new study reports that a North Carolina airport is home to some of the most expensive airfares in the United States.

Piedmont Triad International Airport passengers pay the fifth-highest average price for airline tickets in the country, according to a blog post published earlier this month from LendingTree’s CompareCards.

Last year, the cost of a flight at the Greensboro airport averaged $436, the study says. That airfare was actually down about 3 percent from the year before, according to CompareCards.

Piedmont Triad isn’t the only Carolinas airport at the top of the rankings.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport is No. 8 with an average cost of $427. Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport is at No. 11 with an average cost of $421, the study shows.

Costs were about $345 at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, according to the findings.

“The big draw to flying out of PTI airport is convenience,” WXII reports. “You can pull right up to the front door with little traffic, there’s plenty of parking and short lines at security checkpoints.”

Piedmont Triad has nonstop routes to Atlanta, New York and other major cities, and it served more than 1.8 million passengers last year, according to its website. But it has fewer low-cost carriers than Raleigh and Charlotte.

“It’s going be tough for that airport to match what’s offered, especially in a place like Charlotte which is a hub for American Airlines and you’ll be able to get maybe a lot more direct flights,” analyst Matt Schulz told WXII.

To reduce costs when traveling through Greensboro and other areas, CompareCards recommends buying tickets in advance, having a flexible itinerary, packing lightly and using credit cards with travel rewards.

The financial website says it came up with the rankings after analyzing data “for departing flights from the largest 100 airports measured by 2019 passengers.” The study found average domestic airfare last year was the lowest “since such records were kept in 1995.”

Overall, the most expensive place to fly in the nation is Dane County Regional Airport near Madison, Wisconsin, which costs passengers an average of $463, according to the study. Also named in the top five were transportation centers in Anchorage, Alaska; Knoxville, Tennessee; and Birmingham, Alabama.

And the most affordable was Orlando Sanford International Airport in Florida, with an average airfare of $123.