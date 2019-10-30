Bear tied up with rope found dead near North Carolina river, wildlife official says

A black bear tied with rope was found dead in a mountainous area, prompting a wildlife investigation in Western North Carolina.

“There was no significant injury that I could see — no gunshots, and the hide hadn’t been removed,” said Aaron Stronach with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.

A rope was looped around the bear’s neck and stretched to its hind leg, Stronach told McClatchy news group Wednesday. Stronach, who has seen dumped game animals, said it’s unusual to find a body bound in that way.

“At this point, there’s not a whole lot to go on, especially (with) the bear being decayed as much as it was,” the wildlife enforcement officer said.

The curious discovery was made Sunday near the remote Mills River in Henderson County, Stronach said. The area is near a bridge and about 20 miles southwest of Asheville.

Now, officials are investigating the case and encourage anyone with information to call the wildlife commission.

In North Carolina, black bears “are very common” in the mountains and near the coast, according to wildlife officials.

Bear hunting season in the western part of the state is from Oct. 14 to Nov. 23 and returns Dec. 16 to Jan. 1, rules show.

As adults, female black bears can weigh 100 to 300 pounds, while males can reach 700 pounds, according to wildlife officials.

The body found in Henderson County weighed 125 to 140 pounds, Stronach said.