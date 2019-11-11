Charlotte to see wind chills in teens, as rain gives way to arctic air mass Tuesday

Lows waking up Wednesday morning will be WAY below average due to arctic air mass. National Weather Service map

Tuesday will be a day of crazy weather changes across the Charlotte region, with a 90 percent chance of rain and gusty winds giving way to a 15- to 20-degree temperature drop.

A “flash freeze” and inches of snow are expected in the mountains, the National Weather Service predicts.

Snow is not forecast for the Charlotte area, but wind chills in the teens are expected across parts of the Piedmont Tuesday night, the NWS reports.

It will be cold enough for people to experience hypothermia if they venture out without proper clothing (hat, scarf, gloves), according to AccuWeather.

The stark shift in weather is due to an incoming arctic air mass that will cause temperatures to tumble from 41 degrees to the mid 20s Tuesday, forecasters say.

“Wind gusting to 30 to 40 mph will also yield afternoon wind chills ranging from the teens and lower 20s in the valleys, to the single digits in the higher elevations, with wind chills falling into the single digits (or below 0 across the high elevations) across all of the mountains Tuesday night,” the National Weather Service says.

The rapid change could result in snow in the mountains between 5 a.m and 8 a.m., “with totals ranging from dusting to one half inch across the valleys, to as much as 3 inches in the high elevations.”

It’s possible the rapid drop in temperatures could also cause “flash freeze” conditions above 3,500 feet, as well as the potential for a brief period of sleet/FZRA (freezing rain),” the National Weather Service says.