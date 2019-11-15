One person dead, one wounded in Epicentre shooting involving Charlotte police officer 

A person was fatally shot before dawn Friday near the Epicentre entertainment complex in uptown in an incident involving a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer.

Traffic in uptown is expected to be impacted during rush hour, due to major roads being blocked, including East Trade Street.

CMPD tweeted at 4:55 a.m. that two people were injured, one fatally during an incident at South College and East Trade Streets. The person who was killed has not been identified.

The wounded person, who also remains unidentified, is hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, officials said in a tweet.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Details of what prompted the shooting have not been released.

Roads in the immediate area were roped off for the investigation, and police have not said when they will be reopened. Traffic could be impacted.

“The State Bureau of Investigation is conducting a CMPD officer-involved shooting incident which occurred this morning in the area of S. College and E. Trade Streets,” said a tweet. “Two subjects were injured during the incident, one fatally.”

Every CMPD shooting involving a police officer is investigated via two separate but parallel processes, the Observer has previously reported. One internal investigation determines whether the officer’s conduct and decision to use deadly force followed department policy. The other is a criminal homicide investigation which, as of Nov. 1, is done by an outside law enforcement agency, the SBI.

WSOC reported early Friday that the incident occurred around 2 a.m. when two people came out of the Epicentre and started shooting at each other.

The fatal shooting occurred when police tried to intervene, the station said.

The SBI is conducting a CMPD officer involved shooting incident which occurred this morning in the area of S. College and E. Trade Streets. Two subjects were injured during the incident, one fatally. — CMPD News (@CMPD) November 15, 2019