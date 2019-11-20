Most NC residents support Confederate statues and monuments on public land, poll finds

Most North Carolina residents say Confederate statues and monuments should remain in place, according to a statewide survey released Wednesday morning.

The Elon University Poll found that 65% believe Confederate monuments should remain on public, government-owned property, while 35% think they should be removed.

A quarter of those surveyed said removing monuments helps race relations in the state, 36% said it hurts race relations and 40% said the removal doesn’t make a difference.

The results of the online survey, which included 1,467 people, comes on the heels of the removal of a Confederate statue in downtown Pittsboro early Wednesday. After months of protests, Chatham County crews carefully took down the statue that stood outside the historic courthouse for 112 years.

The survey also asked participants their opinions about Confederate symbols and the legacy of slavery.

