Belk pulls sponsorship of annual college football bowl game in Charlotte

Belk is dropping its sponsorship of Charlotte’s annual post-Christmas football bowl at Bank of America Stadium in uptown Charlotte after the 18th annual event on Dec. 31, officials with the Charlotte Sports Foundation said Wednesday.

“We have had a great nine-year run with Belk as the title sponsor,” foundation executive director Danny Morrison said in a statement to The Charlotte Observer.

“Our emphasis is to make this year’s game the best one yet,” said Morrison, former longtime president of the NFL Carolina Panthers. “We are grateful to Belk for helping to position this bowl as one of the premier bowl games in the country.”

It was not immediately clear why Belk decided to pull its title sponsorship, but the Charlotte-based department store chain has been ending some athletic sponsorships with major universities in recent years.

The Belk Bowl pits teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference and Southeastern Conference.

ESPN broadcasts the bowl, scheduled for a noon kick-off. The Belk Bowl is the only bowl game in the Carolinas.

The foundation is in active discussions with potential title sponsors for 2020 and beyond. In addition to the holiday bowl game, the sponsorship also includes the season-opening College Kickoff game, which next year will feature Notre Dame and Wake Forest.

This is a developing story. Check here for updates.